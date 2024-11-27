 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs Chelsea. UEFA Conference League.

Voith-Arena.

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 0

    Chelsea 0

      All Sky Bet Odds

      Heidenheim v Chelsea LIVE! Europa Conference League match updates, news and score

      Trending

      Powered by Live center Powered by Live center

      Around Sky

      Other Sports

      Upgrade to Sky Sports or stream with NOW

      Football

      Get Sky Cinema