Aston Villa vs Birmingham preview: Second City derby live on Sky Sports Football

Captain James Chester is a major doubt for Aston Villa's derby clash with Birmingham as he battles a knee injury.

The defender pulled out of Wales' squad in the international break and will be given every chance to prove his fitness.

Neil Taylor has returned to training and should fit for Sunday but Birkir Bjarnason is still struggling with a groin problem. Influential midfielder John McGinn is battling a calf problem and remains a doubt.

Birmingham boss Garry Monk hopes to have a near fully fit squad for the game at Villa Park. Jacques Maghoma has resumed training ahead of the second city derby.

The Congo international has not played since injuring his ankle in Blues' 2-1 win over Reading four weeks ago. Jota (hip) is a doubt but he should be available while long-term injury victims David Davis (ankle) and Isaac Vassell (knee) continue their recoveries but are definitely out.

Opta stats

Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last 12 league meetings against Birmingham (W8 D4), last suffering defeat in March 2005 in a Premier League clash (0-2).

Birmingham have failed to score in seven of their last 12 league games against Aston Villa, netting just five goals in total in that period.

Aston Villa have found the net in each of their last 20 Championship games at Villa Park, last failing to do so in December 2017 (0-0 v Millwall).

Birmingham have won just three of their 13 away games under Garry Monk in the Championship (D3 L7), with all three coming by a one-goal margin.

Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane has been directly involved in seven goals in the Championship this term (two goals and five assists); the most of any player for the club.

Birmingham striker Che Adams has scored seven goals in his last nine Championship games, as many as he had in his previous 43 games in the competition.

Prutton's prediction

What a day this will be for Dean Smith, the boyhood fan taking charge of Aston Villa for the first time in a Second City derby. It really is what the game is all about!

Birmingham will be desperate to head to Villa Park to spoil the party. It has been eight long years since they have beaten their old rivals and 13 since their last win in the league. I can't see them winning on Sunday, but I do think they can get a draw.

David Prutton predicts: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)