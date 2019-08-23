Aston Villa vs Everton preview

Aston Villa vs Everton is live on Friday Night Football

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Aston Villa vs Everton in the Premier League.

Team news

Aston Villa have Kourtney Hause available for selection, while Jonathan Kodjia is back in light training and could be ready for the trip to Crystal Palace next weekend. James Chester remains sidelined with a hamstring issue.

Everton full-back Lucas Digne has recovered from the thigh strain picked up in the 1-0 win over Watford last weekend while Leighton Baines is also available. Fabian Delph will have to wait for his competitive debut, remaining sidelined with a thigh strain.

How to watch

Aston Villa vs Everton is live on Friday Night Football from 7pm; kick-off is at 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

A Villa vs Everton Live on

Opta stats

Aston Villa vs Everton is the most played fixture in English football league history. This will be the 203rd league meeting between the sides, all of them in the top-flight (73 wins for Aston Villa, 76 for Everton).

Aston Villa have won more Premier League games (18) and scored more Premier League goals (68) versus Everton than they have against any other side in the competition.

Aston Villa have earned just one point from their last 45 available in the Premier League (W0 D1 L14). Their winless run of 15 games is their second longest in top-flight history (19 between August 2015-January 2016).

Everton have kept two consecutive clean sheets from the start of a top-flight season for the first time since 1993-94. They last kept a clean sheet in their first three such games back in 1912-13.

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has lost his first two Premier League games. If he loses this match, 2019 would be the first calendar year to see as many as three different managers lose their first three games in the competition, after Scott Parker and Jan Siewert.

Charlie's prediction

Villa have been OK. They had a good 60 minutes or so against Tottenham and then a bit of an eye-opener against Bournemouth last weekend. They have spent a lot of money but the quality steps up in the Premier League.

I think Jack Grealish is playing too deep. John McGinn seems to be catching the eye with his driving runs and energy but Grealish should be further up the pitch and a bit closer to him.

I don't think Villa are too far away.

Everton haven't really clicked into action yet. I don't think they are going to be amazing to watch but the improvement has definitely been defensively - Michael Keane has started the season well.

Villa will think they need to get something on the board. I think it will be physical but not a high-scoring game.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)