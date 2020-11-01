Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Aston Villa vs Southampton. Premier League.

Villa Park.

Aston Villa 3

  • T Mings (62nd minute)
  • O Watkins (93rd minute pen)
  • J Grealish (97th minute)

Southampton 4

  • J Vestergaard (20th minute)
  • J Ward-Prowse (33rd minute, 45th minute)
  • D Ings (58th minute)

Aston Villa 3-4 Southampton: James Ward-Prowse scores two first-half free-kicks at Villa Park

Report and highlights as James Ward-Prowse nets twice with first-half free-kicks, with Jannik Vestergaard and Danny Ings also on target for the visitors, before Aston Villa hit back late on through efforts from Tyrone Mings, Ollie Watkins and Jack Grealish

By Richard Morgan

Football journalist - @Richiereds1976

Sunday 1 November 2020 15:12, UK

preview image 3:09
FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's win against Aston Villa in the Premier League

James Ward-Prowse scored two stunning first-half free-kicks to help in-form Southampton beat Aston Villa 4-3 at Villa Park in the Premier League.

The visitors thought they had taken an early lead when Ezri Konsa inadvertently headed into his own net, only for the Video Assistant Referee to spot a very tight offside against Che Adams.

Danny Ings celebrates scoring Southampton&#39;s fourth goal with team-mates
Image: Danny Ings celebrates scoring Southampton's fourth goal with team-mates

However, the visitors brushed aside that disappointment to open the scoring after 20 minutes thanks to Jannik Vestergaard's bullet header, before the Saints captain took over on his 26th birthday.

The England international became the first player in Premier League history to score two direct free-kicks (33 and 45) in the first half of a game to put his side in total control, before Danny Ings' long-range curler made it 4-0 13 minutes after half-time.

Despite Tyrone Mings's glancing header (62), an Ollie Watkins penalty (90+3) and Jack Grealish's clever finish (90+7), though, it was too little, too late for the home side, who slipped down to sixth in the table, while Ralph Hasenhuttl's team jump up to third ahead of this afternoon's fixtures having collected 13 points from their opening seven games.

Player ratings

Aston Villa: Martinez (6), Cash (6), Konsa (6), Mings (7), Targett (7), McGinn (6), Luiz (6), Grealish (8), Barkley (7), Watkins (6), Traore (6)

Subs: Trezeguet (8), El Mohamady (6)

Southampton: McCarthy (7), Walker-Peters (7), Vestergaard (7), Bednarek (6), Bertrand (6), Armstrong (6), Romeu (6), Ward-Prowse (9), Walcott (6), Ings (7), Adams (7)

Subs: Stephens (6), Long (6), Diallo (6)

Man of the match: James Ward-Prowse

How Saints maintained recent momentum

Dean Smith's side may have started the day boasting the best defensive record in the top flight, having let in just five goals, but you would not have known it judging from their slipshod first-half display in the Midlands.

Villa had already been given a warning after just three minutes when after a left-wing corner that was flicked on at the near post, Konsa got into a muddle and headed past his own goalkeeper.

Jannik Vestergaard celebrates his goal at Villa Park
Image: Jannik Vestergaard celebrates his goal at Villa Park

Luckily for the hosts, eagle-eyed VAR Chris Kavanagh noticed that Saints striker Adams had just strayed beyond the last man, only for the in-form visitors to then make the breakthrough when Vestergaard lost John McGinn in the box to power home Ward-Prowse's inviting free-kick from near the right corner flag.

The Saints skipper soon took control of the contest himself by twice finding the back of the net with sumptuous free-kicks from the edge of the box that left Emiliano Martinez helpless in the Villa goal.

Team news

Dean Smith handed forward Bertrand Traore his first Premier League start for the club in Villa's only change from the 3-0 loss at Leeds last time out, with Trezeguet dropping to the bench.

As or the visitors, Ralph Hasenhuttl brought in forward Theo Walcott in place of Nathan Redmond, who had to settle for a place on the bench, while Moussa Djenepo returned to also take his place on the subs' bench.

When Ings - who later went off with another worrying knee injury - capped off a fine passing move involving Kyle Walker-Peters, Ward-Prowse again and Stuart Armstrong with a stunning 25-yard curler into the top right-hand corner of the net, the match seemed over as a contest.

Credit the hosts, however, who showed great spirit and character to make a game of it in the final quarter as first Mings headed in Grealish's cross, before stoppage-time strikes from Watkins - via the penalty spot - and the Villa captain himself added a late gloss to the scoreline.

Ollie Watkins scores for Villa from the spot
Image: Ollie Watkins scores for Villa from the spot

Ward-Prowse overtakes Le Tissier - Match stats

  • Southampton have picked up 13 points from their opening seven Premier League games this season (W4 D1 L2); the Saints' most at this stage of a campaign since 2014-15 (also 13)
  • Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has lost each of his three Premier League meetings with Ralph Hasenhüttl's Southampton, with his side conceding nine goals across the three games
  • Southampton have now won 14 of their 34 Premier League away games under Ralph Hasenhüttl - their joint-most under the same manager in the competition, along with Ronald Koeman (14 wins in 38 away games)
  • Aston Villa have lost consecutive Premier League games for the first time since July, having gone eight without defeat (W6 D2) prior to their last two games
  • Since the start of last season, only Jamie Vardy (29) has scored more Premier League goals than Southampton's Danny Ings (27), while no player has scored more from outside the box than Ings (5) in this period
  • James Ward Prowse has now scored eight direct free-kick goals for Southampton in the Premier League, overtaking Matt Le Tissier as the player with the most for the club in the competition

Man of the Match - James Ward-Prowse

The all-action midfielder has most definitely given England manager Gareth Southgate a big nudge ahead of next summer's European champion with his sparking performance at Villa Park.

Not only was there an assist in the form of a pinpoint accurate centre for his side's crucial opener, but that was followed by the birthday boy's part tricks in the shape of two spellbinding first-half free kicks.

Make your mind up which was the better, not that the England international will care…

What's next?

Villa take on Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday November 8 (7.15pm) in a match you can see live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Southampton
Newcastle United

Friday 6th November 7:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

Southampton, meanwhile, face Newcastle United on Friday November 6 (8pm) in a game you can see live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Win £250,000 for free!

