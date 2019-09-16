Aston Villa 0-0 West Ham: Hammers survive Arthur Masuaku red card

3:00 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa's draw against West Ham in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa's draw against West Ham in the Premier League.

West Ham survived the second-half dismissal of Arthur Masuaku to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to three games with a 0-0 draw at Aston Villa on Monday Night Football.

The Hammers had to navigate the final 23 minutes with a man down after referee Mike Dean issued Masuaku with a second yellow for a challenge on Ahmed Elmohamady which did not appear to make contact with the Villa defender.

Villa may well have been reduced to 10 or even nine men when Anwar El Ghazi threw his head into the face of defender Tyrone Mings in the flashpoint of the first half.

But Dean Smith's side failed to take advantage of that reprieve and the numerical advantage as the Hammers battled their way to a point that moves them up to eighth and sees Villa climb out of the relegation zone.

Player ratings Aston Villa: Heaton (7), Guilbert (6), Engels (6), Mings (7), Taylor (6), Nakamba (7), Grealish (6), Jota (6), McGinn (7), El Ghazi (6), Wesley (5).



Subs: Elmohamady (5), Luiz (n/a), Davis (n/a).



West Ham: Fabianski (7), Fredericks (6), Diop (7), Ogbonna (6), Masuaku (5), Rice (7), Noble (6), Yarmolenko (6), Lanzini (6), Anderson (6), Haller (7).



Subs: Zabaleta (6), Fornals (6), Balbuena (n/a).



Man of the Match: Declan Rice.

No ifs and no headbutts: Villa and West Ham fail to spark

Villa's bid to improve their dismal record of just one win in 16 Premier League games on a Monday nearly got off to the perfect start when Jack Grealish drove into West Ham territory and picked out Wesley with a peach of a cross to the near post, but the hosts' record signing headed over on 13 minutes when it looked easier to score.

Anwar El Ghazi and Tyrone Mings touch heads in a heated exchange moments after the latter diverts a cross behind for a corner, only just wide of the near post.

It was then the turn of Sebastian Haller to go close as the Hammers' top scorer stole a march on Mings to get on the end of Felipe Anderson's cross from the left, but he could only steer a header wide.

The increased strain on the Villa defence caused tempers to flare on 35 minutes when Mings and El Ghazi were involved in a heated exchange that saw the latter push his head into his team-mate's face.

Both players survived a VAR review and, three minutes later, Mark Noble was fortunate not shown a second yellow by referee Dean after going to ground without contact in search of a penalty.

Villa nearly drew a line under an incident-packed first half with the opening goal as El Ghazi rolled the ball into the path of John McGinn, but his crisp drive from the edge of the area drew a fine save from Lukasz Fabianski.

McGinn was at it again early in the second half, fizzing a low drive inches wide of Fabianski's left-hand post and Declan Rice saw a fierce drive blocked as both sides saw an opportunity to take the game.

And Villa's chances received a boost on 67 minutes when Masuaku was penalised for a trip on Elmohamady and given his marching orders after committing a second bookable offence, though replays showed contact was minimal.

22 - Since their return to the Premier League in 2012-13, West Ham have picked up 22 red cards in the competition, with only Newcastle managing more (26). Dismissed. #ASTWHU #MNF pic.twitter.com/6WovKywSjX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 16, 2019

But the sending off had the opposite effect, invigorating West Ham as they produced a spirited display with 10 men in a pulsating finale.

Grealish had the chance to win it with two minutes remaining but, at full stretch, he was unable to steer a volley on target from seven yards while West Ham could have been given the chance to win the game had Mings' barge on Ryan Fredericks in the area been punished.

Grealish defuses El Ghazi-Mings incident

Jack Grealishsays the Villa dressing room was 'devastated' after they failed to claim all three points

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish told Sky Sports: "It's all handbags. When you're out there, heat of the moment. As soon as we got into half-time, it was all put to bed. Shake hands. We all said that can't be happening out on the pitch."

'It feels like a loss'

Grealish added to Sky Sports: "I've just been back in the changing room and all the lads are devastated. It feels a bit like a loss, especially when they went down to 10 men. Even in the first half, I think we had the better chances. Everyone tries to do a bit too much. I think when they went down to 10 men we got worse. I gave away too many sloppy passes. We tried to force things."

Opta stats

Only in 1997-98 (3) did Aston Villa accrue fewer points after the opening five games of a Premier League campaign than they have managed this season (4).

Mike Dean racked up his 102nd red card in the Premier League, 35 more than any other referee has awarded in the competition (Phil Dowd, 67).

Since the start of last season, Aston Villa's Jack Grealish has been fouled 179 times in league football (including play-offs), 49 more than any other player in the top four tiers.

What's next?

