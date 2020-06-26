Aston Villa vs Wolves preview, team news, prediction, kick-off

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Aston Villa vs Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 12.30pm).

Team news

For Villa, Frederic Guilbert and Danny Drinkwater will be assessed before kick-off, while Bjorn Engels, Wesley and Tom Heaton remain sidelined.

Wolves have a fully-fit side with no new issues; former Villa winger Adama Traore started against Bournemouth having come off the bench in their first game after the restart at West Ham, and Raul Jimenez is likely to lead the line.

Opta stats

Aston Villa have lost just one of their last 14 home games against Wolves in all competitions (W10 D3), going down 0-1 in the Premier League in March 2011. Indeed, the Villans have already beaten Wolves at Villa Park this season (2-1 in the EFL Cup).

Wolves are looking to complete a league double over Aston Villa for the first time since the 1962-63 campaign.

Aston Villa have picked up just two points from their last 21 available in the Premier League (W0 D2 L5).

Aston Villa's last six Premier League wins have been against sides in the bottom half of the table. They're winless in their last 19 top-flight games against sides starting the day in the top six (D2 L17), losing each of the last 13 in a row.

Wolves have won six Premier League away games this season - they last won more on the road in a single top-flight campaign in 1979-80 (10).

Charlie's prediction

I am always so in between with Aston Villa. Everyone knows my thoughts on Wolves and what real potential they have of getting a top-four spot. Man Utd are getting the headlines, but Wolves are on the same points. Man Utd have pleasant games but so do Wolves.

There will be added interest in this being a local derby and it does become harder. We can look at the profile of the Merseyside derby and see how poor the then champions-elect were.

Jack Grealish did not play well against Newcastle but Villa managed to get a point. Their problems up front remain, while the midfield made mistakes. They did create chances but I will continue with Wolves and the roll they are on.

Leicester could get dragged out into the top-four race if their results do not pick up, but I do see Wolves winning this. If Villa sit in and get a point, what good will that do? With the current scenario, it may get them out of danger, but they will not be comfortable - they must start winning football matches. Villa have to open up and go for it. Dean Smith does still not trust his side to play two up front.

The wide men did play better at Newcastle, but Wolves have three at the back and two wing backs, so how will they stop them coming forward? Adama Traore, Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez have it all, and this will be another example of Wolves being solid. As soon as there is a weakness, Nuno Espirito Santo's team jump all over it. They know how to win and keep clean sheets, but they will get the job done without one here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-3 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

