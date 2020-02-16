Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Aberdeen 1-2 Celtic: Kristoffer Ajer sends keeps up Bhoys' perfect 2020 with late winner

Sunday 16 February 2020 14:06, UK

Image: Kristoffer Ajer scored his third Celtic goal of the season

Kristoffer Ajer's late winner earned Celtic a nervy 2-1 win at Aberdeen to keep up their perfect 2020 in the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic were second best for most of the game after Ash Taylor's 27th-minute finish cancelled out Callum McGregor's early opener, but they dug deep to move 13 points clear of second-placed Rangers.

McGregor took advantage of a fast start to slot into an empty net after Joe Lewis had kept out James Forrest's effort with a superb save, but the lead lasted barely a quarter of an hour, with Connor McLennan's cross to Taylor, at the back post, turned home confidently by the centre-back.

After the goal, Aberdeen dominated the rest of the half and took advantage of a lax Celtic midfield performance to continue their upward momentum in the second half, without often testing Fraser Forster.

And moments after substitute Jonny Hayes had wasted a good chance for the visitors in their first shot for more than half an hour, Forrest's smart run and pass found Ajer in space on the right of the area. He fired over Lewis for what would prove a vital winner, to give Celtic their eighth straight win at Pittodrie and deny Aberdeen a deserved point.

