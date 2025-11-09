 Skip to content
Aberdeen vs Motherwell. Scottish Premiership.

PittodrieAttendance17,843.

Aberdeen 1

  • J Karlsson (61st minute)

Motherwell 1

  • E Just (64th minute)

Aberdeen 1-1 Motherwell: Jesper Karlsson stunner cancelled out by Elijah Just in tight Premiership draw at Pittodrie

Report as Aberdeen and Motherwell share the spoils at Pittodrie; Jesper Karlsson's stunning strike was cancelled out by Elijah Just; Aberdeen rise to eighth in Scottish Premiership with Motherwell in sixth

Sunday 9 November 2025 17:59, UK

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Aberdeen's Gavin Molloy (R) and Motherwell's Callum Slattery in action during a William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell at Pittodrie Stadium, on November 09, 2025, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Image: Aberdeen's Gavin Molloy tangles with Motherwell's Callum Slattery

Aberdeen and Motherwell battled to a share of the spoils with a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie as the Dons continue to climb the Scottish Premiership table.

Motherwell enjoyed the better of the possession but fell behind to Jesper Karlsson's superb 25-yard strike, before levelling almost immediately through Elijah Just to earn a point.

The Steelmen started the better of the sides and Apostolos Stamatelopoulos was inches away from converting a cross from the right, before home goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov pulled off a stunning save to deny Callum Slattery from point-blank range.

However, it would be the home side who had the best opportunity to open the scoring, Karlsson's clever free-kick finding Marko Lazetic all alone in front of goal, but the striker somehow contrived to turn wide of the upright.

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Aberdeen's Jesper Karlsson (R) celebrates with Nicky Devlin after scoring to make it 1-0 during a William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell at Pittodrie Stadium, on November 09, 2025, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Image: Aberdeen's Jesper Karlsson (R) celebrates with Nicky Devlin after scoring to make it 1-0 to the Dons against Motherwell

It would be Karlsson who broke the deadlock, and in some style just after the hour mark. Picking the ball up just inside the Motherwell half, the Swede drove at Paul McGinn, working inside from the left flank, before firing past Callum Ward from 25 yards.

Motherwell got back on terms swiftly, though, as Slattery's quick corner from the left caught Aberdeen cold allowing Just to fire home at the near post.

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Motherwell's Elijah Just (R) celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1 during a William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell at Pittodrie Stadium, on November 09, 2025, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Image: Motherwell's Elijah Just (R) celebrates his equaliser

Neither side could fashion the opening to score a winner, with the draw a fair result in the end as Aberdeen rose to eighth in the table, with Motherwell in sixth.

