Aberdeen 1-1 Noah: The Dons' Conference League hopes hang in the balance after draw

Aberdeen’s hopes of remaining in the Conference League beyond Christmas suffered a major blow after they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Armenian champions Noah.

In what was arguably the most winnable of their six league-phase fixtures on paper, the Dons looked on course to notch their first victory in the competition when they took the lead just before half-time through Kevin Nisbet’s first goal of the season.

But Jimmy Thelin’s side were pegged back seven minutes into the second half by a header from Nardin Mulahusejnovic, leaving them 33rd in the 36-team table with just two points from their four matches.

Image: Aberdeen sit three points behind HNK Rijeka who occupy 24th spot

The Dons will likely require victories in their final two games at home to Strasbourg and away to Sparta Prague to have any chance of finishing in the top 24 and surviving in the competition.

Thelin made two changes to the team that started Sunday’s win over William Hill Premiership leaders Hearts as Nisbet and Jesper Karlsson replaced Stuart Armstrong and Marko Lazetic.

After a spectacular pyrotechnic display ahead of kick-off, the match was slow to catch fire.

With clear sights of goal at a premium for both sides, the first half looked set to end goalless until the Dons sparked into life as an attacking force in the 45th minute.

Adil Aouchiche sprayed a pass out to the left channel, where Topi Keskinen outmuscled Eric Boakye and cut the ball back for Nisbet. The forward, with his back to goal, took a lovely touch and spun before firing emphatically into the net from eight yards out for his first goal since mid-May.

Image: Nardin Mulahusejnovic opened the scoring for Noah

Noah emerged with renewed intent after the break, however, and they got themselves level in the 52nd minute when Matheus Aias’ brilliant delivery from the right was headed down into the net from six yards out by the diving Mulahusejnovic. It maintained the Bosnian’s record of scoring in each Conference League game this term.

Aias then saw a shot held by Dimitar Mitov two minutes later as the visitors continued to build a head of steam.

Thelin, sensing the game turning against his side, made a triple change in the 57th minute as he sent on Lazetic, Graeme Shinnie and Armstrong in place of Nisbet, Keskinen and Dante Polvara.

Image: Aberdeen play Strasbourg in their final home game of the League Phase

The changes appeared to help Aberdeen regain their composure, with Karlsson seeing an angled shot beaten behind by goalkeeper Timothy Fayulu shortly.

Substitute Nicolas Milanovic spurned the two best chances to win it for the Dons when he drove wastefully into the side-netting in the 71st minute before heading over in stoppage time.