Aberdeen 2-2 Rangers: Steven Gerrard's side let two-goal lead slip to draw at Pittodrie

Rangers lost ground to Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership as they threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Steven Gerrard's side went to the Granite City just a goal behind their Old Firm rivals ahead of the League Cup final on Sunday but were left to rue a second-half dip in intensity as they let the points slip when they looked to be cruising after a dominant start.

The visitors took the lead following an early spell of pressure, with Scott Arfield (18) guiding James Tavernier's low cross into the net before former Dons captain Ryan Jack followed up an Alfredo Morelos effort to make it 2-0 on the half-hour mark.

Aberdeen got back into the game against the run of play as Jon Gallagher took advantage of some slack defending to get one back for his side six minutes before the interval before Andrew Considine made it 2-2 shortly after the restart.

