Aberdeen 0-1 Strasbourg: Martial Godo winner ends Dons' hopes of reaching Conference League knockouts

Martial Godo's first-half strike against the run of play was enough to earn Strasbourg a 1-0 win at Aberdeen in the UEFA Conference League.

Dimitar Mitov made three excellent second-half saves - including one from the penalty spot - to keep the Dons in the game but they ultimately slipped to a defeat that killed off their faint hopes of surviving in the competition beyond Christmas.

The home side made a fast start, their high press unsettling the visitors' defence in earning two corners in the first 90 seconds.

And that approach would earn them a number of solid chances throughout the first half, with Stuart Armstrong heavily involved in much of the Dons' best work.

The former Scotland man intercepted a loose ball after 10 minutes and fed Marko Lazetic who saw his shot blocked after creating an angle for the shot. From the resulting corner, Nicky Devlin could only flick wide at the far post.

But Strasbourg showed they were a threat when Godo raced behind the Dons defence and cut back for Kendry Paez who saw his shot held well by Mitov.

The Dons had the ball in the net after 14 minutes, Mats Knoester meeting an Armstrong corner at the far post and heading in, however a VAR check confirmed his effort had glanced his arm on the way in, and the goal was ruled out.

Former Chelsea man Ben Chilwell was denied by Mitov, before Adil Aouchiche pounced on further hesitation in the visiting defence to let rip from the edge of the area, hitting narrowly over.

Image: Strasbourg's Martial Godo (R) celebrates with Mathis Amougou after scoring at Aberdeen

But Aberdeen would be hit by a sucker-punch.

Sam Amo-Ameyaw's searching pass split the home defence and Godo was the beneficiary, taking a neat touch before sliding past Mitov into the bottom-right of the goal.

Home-grown Dylan Lobban was battling away on the right, and the 20-year old's determination set up an opportunity for a first Dons goal, only for his cross-shot to be cut out for a corner, from which Armstrong again found Knoester, who this time forced Mike Penders into a flying save.

That save was matched by Mitov early in the second half as he flew across his goal to deny Godo from a Guela Doue cross. And just three minutes later, the Bulgarian international was at it again, sticking out a paw to turn over the bar after Godo's effort deflected off Jack Milne.

But before those, Lazetic should have had the Dons level but he mistimed his effort from Lobban's excellent cross.

Image: Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov celebrates after saving a penalty

Strasbourg had a great chance to double their lead from the penalty spot after 71 minutes, Devlin having fallen onto Godo in the area.

That would be the striker's last action as he was substituted before the penalty was taken, and the delay possibly cost them as Ismael Doukoure saw his spot-kick turned round the post by Mitov.

The keeper could count himself fortunate, though, when Valentin Barco's inswinging cross saw him caught under the ball, but Joaquin Panichelli could only head across the face of goal.

Aberdeen's final Conference League fixture is at Sparta Prague on Thursday, kick-off 8pm.