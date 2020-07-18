Serie A round-up: AC Milan strengthen Europa League claims

AC Milan strengthened their Europa League hopes with a 5-1 rout of Bologna on Saturday night.

Alexis Saelemaekers and Hakan Calhanoglu gave Milan control with first-half goals, and though Takehiro Tomiyasu scored for Bologna just before the break, Ismael Bennacer and Ante Rebic put the game out of reach before the hour mark with Davide Calabria finishing the job in stoppage time.

The win lifts Milan three points clear of seventh-placed Napoli before they face Udinese on Sunday.

Atalanta missed the chance to move second as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Hellas Verona.

Atalanta led through Duvan Zapata's goal five minutes into the second half, but Matteo Pessina, on loan from Atalanta, punished his parent club as he fired in an equaliser nine minutes later.

It was only the second time Atalanta have dropped points since the restart - they drew with leaders Juventus last weekend - and they will slip to fourth if Lazio can win at Juve on Monday night.

Cagliari and Sassuolo also drew 1-1, with hosts Cagliari levelling after being reduced to 10 men.

Francesco Caputo headed Sassuolo in front 12 minutes in, but after Andrea Carboni committed a second bookable offence three minutes into the second half, Joao Pedro fired Cagliari level with 27 minutes left.