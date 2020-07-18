Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

AC Milan vs Bologna. Italian Serie A.

Giuseppe Meazza.

AC Milan 5

  • A Saelemaekers (10th minute)
  • H Calhanoglu (24th minute)
  • I Bennacer (49th minute)
  • A Rebic (57th minute)
  • D Calabria (92nd minute)

Bologna 1

  • T Tomiyasu (44th minute)

Latest Italian Serie A Odds

Serie A round-up: AC Milan strengthen Europa League claims

Atalanta missed the chance to move second as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Hellas Verona; Cagliari and Sassuolo also drew 1-1

Saturday 18 July 2020 23:18, UK

AC Milan players celebrate after Ante Rebic scored to give the side a 4-1 lead against Bologna
Image: AC Milan players celebrate after Ante Rebic scored to give the side a 4-1 lead against Bologna

AC Milan strengthened their Europa League hopes with a 5-1 rout of Bologna on Saturday night.

Alexis Saelemaekers and Hakan Calhanoglu gave Milan control with first-half goals, and though Takehiro Tomiyasu scored for Bologna just before the break, Ismael Bennacer and Ante Rebic put the game out of reach before the hour mark with Davide Calabria finishing the job in stoppage time.

The win lifts Milan three points clear of seventh-placed Napoli before they face Udinese on Sunday.

Atalanta missed the chance to move second as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Hellas Verona.

Atalanta led through Duvan Zapata's goal five minutes into the second half, but Matteo Pessina, on loan from Atalanta, punished his parent club as he fired in an equaliser nine minutes later.

It was only the second time Atalanta have dropped points since the restart - they drew with leaders Juventus last weekend - and they will slip to fourth if Lazio can win at Juve on Monday night.

Cagliari and Sassuolo also drew 1-1, with hosts Cagliari levelling after being reduced to 10 men.

More on this story

Francesco Caputo headed Sassuolo in front 12 minutes in, but after Andrea Carboni committed a second bookable offence three minutes into the second half, Joao Pedro fired Cagliari level with 27 minutes left.

Swans to Glide into play-off spot?

Swans to Glide into play-off spot?

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 for a sixth time this season on Saturday. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Watch Live with NOW TV