AC Milan vs Liverpool: Champions League preview, team news, stats, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of AC Milan vs Liverpool in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

AC Milan have a string of injury worries, with Pietro Pellegri joining Olivier Giroud, Samu Castillejo and Ante Rebic and Davide Calabria in the treatment room.

Simon Kjaer is a definite absentee but Mike Maignan is back and Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to lead the line.

Image: Zlatan Ibrahimovic will lead the line for AC Milan

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will rotate his squad for their final Champions League group game.

Highlights from Liverpool's win against Wolves

Striker Divock Origi's reward for coming off the bench to score the winner at Wolves on Saturday will be a start in the San Siro.

Centre-back Joe Gomez and midfielder Naby Keita are expected to be on the bench after returning to training last week after more than a month out with injuries but James Milner is suspended.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remains relaxed about Mohamed Salah's contract negotiations, insisting 'what we all want is clear'.

Liverpool are already through to the Champions League last 16 as group winners after winning five games out of five.

That means they will be seeded in the last-16 draw on Monday December 13 and will play the first leg of their last-16 tie away from home against one of the runners-up.

No team can play a club from their group or any side from their own country but potential opponents for Klopp's side include PSG, Sporting Lisbon and Real Madrid or Inter.

Pioli: We know what we need to do

AC Milan are hoping to join Liverpool in the last 16.

Victory over Jurgen Klopp's side and a draw between second-placed Porto and Atletico Madrid would see the seven-time European Cup winners progress to the knockout stage.

A win for Porto would put Stefano Pioli's team into the Europa League but the Milan boss is not considering the permutations.

"We're only focusing on tomorrow's game. The club's objective is to become competitive again, both in Italy and Europe," Pioli said.

"We want to progress to the round of 16 in the Champions League; however, if we're transferred to the Europa League, we'll approach it in the best way possible.

"AC Milan need to be strong because the level will be high. We'll be up against a team that have been among the best in the world for years now.

"The more unpredictable we are, and the more successful we are in attacking the spaces, the more we'll be able to create dangerous situations up front.

"We know what we need to do to hold our own against them. We'll also have the great support of our fans."

How to follow

Follow live updates on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app from 6.30pm on Tuesday; kick-off 8pm.

You can also follow on Gillette Soccer Special live on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.

Image: Olivier Giroud has form against Liverpool but is an injury doubt