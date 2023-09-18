Team news: Isak set to return after restAfter resting Alexander Isak and Sandro Tonali for Newcastle's hard-fought win over Brentford on Saturday Night Football, Eddie Howe is likely to return both to his starting line-up for Tuesday's trip to Milan.Callum Wilson is also fit to feature after scoring the winner from the spot against the Bees despite concerns over his fitness.Joelinton missed Saturday's game with a knee injury suffered on international duty, and will be forced to miss out on a Champions League debut for Newcastle while he continues his recovery.