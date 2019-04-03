Accrington Stanley 0-3 Sunderland: Aiden McGeady and Will Grigg score

Will Grigg celebrates with Aiden McGeady after scoring Sunderland's second against Accrington Stanley

Strikes from Aiden McGeady and Will Grigg and a first senior goal from Kazaiah Sterling boosted Sunderland's push for a top two spot in Sky Bet League One with a 3-0 win over relegation battlers Accrington.

The Black Cats put Sunday's Checkatrade Trophy final shoot-out defeat to Portsmouth behind them by securing a comfortable win to move within three points of second-placed Barnsley, with two games in hand.

McGeady opened the scoring after four minutes, getting the ball 25 yards out and firing into the top of the net for his 14th goal of the season.

Ross Sykes scooped a Grigg strike off the line while Max Power was denied by goalkeeper Dimitar Evtimov as Sunderland bossed the game.

McGeady fired just wide after 28 minutes while the woodwork saved Stanley three minutes before half-time with Lynden Gooch's chip crashing against the upright.

Sunderland doubled their advantage in the third minute of added time when Jon McLaughlin's goal-kick found Grigg and he fired home.

Stanley, two points off the bottom four, came out all guns blazing in the second half but, on a quick breakaway, Lewis Morgan fed sub Sterling after 79 minutes and the Tottenham loanee smashed home the third.