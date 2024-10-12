AFC Wimbledon 4-0 Carlisle: Dons romp to victory in first home game after pitch problems

Matty Stevens scored a hat-trick as AFC Wimbledon beat Carlisle 4-0 in their first match at the Cherry Red Records Stadium since flooding left the pitch unplayable.

The Dons had to postpone home fixtures against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup, as well as league games against Accrington and Crewe after the ground's drains backed up, causing parts of the pitch to collapse.

The Wimbledon fans did not have to wait long to witness their side's first goal at home since mid-September as Stevens headed James Tilley's cross into the bottom left corner in the seventh minute.

Tilley went close from a free-kick shortly after, and he almost set up his side's second with a clever pass across Carlisle's six-yard box.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player AFC Wimbledon claim three first-half goals against Carlisle United in their first game back on home soil since the flooding of Cherry Red Records Stadium

Visiting goalkeeper Harry Lewis saved Alistair Smith's long-range effort in the 39th minute, only to see Stevens convert the rebound to double Wimbledon's lead.

It was 3-0 before the break when a corner sparked a melee in the box, leading to Cameron Harper turning the ball into his own net.

Stevens completed his hat-trick just after half-time, popping up at the far post to head in another excellent Tilley delivery.

The visitors finally put Johnnie Jackson's side under pressure during the final 20 minutes, but they could not find a consolation goal.