AFC Wimbledon vs Notts County. Sky Bet League Two Play-Offs Semi-Final.
The Cherry Red Records StadiumAttendance8,501.
AFC Wimbledon 1
- J Neufville (8th minute)
Notts County 0
2-
AFC Wimbledon 1-0 Notts County (Agg: 2-0): Josh Neufville strike in second leg steers Dons to Wembley
Report and free match highlights from the Sky Bet League Two play-off semi-final second leg between AFC Wimbledon and Notts County at the Cherry Red Records Stadium on Saturday; Dons seal place in final at Wembley
Saturday 17 May 2025 15:12, UK
AFC Wimbledon beat Notts County 2-0 on aggregate to reach the League Two play-off final.
Leading 1-0 from the first leg, Josh Neufville struck early for the Dons to seal their victory in the semi-final tie.
They will face Walsall in the final at Wembley, after they overcame Chesterfield 4-1 on aggregate in the other tie.
League Two play-off final
The League Two play-off final takes place on Monday May 26 at Wembley Stadium. Live on Sky Sports Football from 2pm; kick-off 3pm.
Resolute Dons seal passage to Wembley
It took eight minutes for AFC Wimbledon to extend their lead in the tie.
It was a piece of brilliance as well from Neufville, who ran in behind onto a Joe Lewis long ball before an inspired lofted finish from an angle to beat Alex Bass.
From there, the pattern was set. The Dons sat in, telling County to come and break them down.
Missing the suspended Alassana Jatta and the injured David McGoldrick, who mustered 36 league goals between them this season, meant it was a challenge they couldn't step up to.
Jackson: We want to write our own Wembley chapter
AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson on Sky Sports Football
"The end is lovely when the whistle goes, but for the 90 minutes it's torture down there!
"I think we deserved it over the tie. The boys were absolutely magnificent and deserve the opportunity to go to Wembley.
"It's a brilliant group. They're so honest. You see what they've given over the two legs and all season. We're a really tough team to break down.
"They started well but to get the goal when we did really helped. I knew we'd have to suffer at times.
"The club has a rich history and affiliation with Wembley, back to the cup final and the 2016 team that got promoted. We want to write our own chapter.
"I never got to play at Wembley, which is something I regretted when I retired. But to be able to lead this group out at Wembley will be really special."
'For the Dons to do it at home is important'
AFC Wimbledon have been here before, and won promotion from League Two via the play-offs before in 2016.
But this is different, because this time the Dons have done it at home. The last time they were still groundsharing at Kingsmeadow. This time it was at their stadium in front of a full house at Plough Lane. It felt like a huge moment in this club's story.
Former Wimbledon striker Jason Euell on Sky Sports Football:
"For the club, for the players, they are replicating something from the guys in 2016. To do it at this stadium is important, this is the home of AFC Wimbledon. They can put themselves in a position of history now."
Maynard: We're devastated but we'll reset for next season
Notts County boss Stuart Maynard on Sky Sports Football:
"We're devastated. Obviously we gave away a sloppy goal, and it deflates you, because we were on top before that.
"I'm devastated for the fans. They backed us from minute one, and all season, and we really do appreciate it.
"It's down to us to go away now and reset, and know where we can improve.
"Against all the top teams in the league, we've come up a little bit short this season. Now we've got to go away and make sure we're the ones who come out on top in those games."