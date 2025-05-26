AFC Wimbledon 1-0 Walsall: Myles Hippolyte strike steers Dons to victory in League Two play-off final

AFC Wimbledon secured promotion to League One as they beat Walsall 1-0 at Wembley.

Myles Hippolyte struck the decisive goal in the League Two play-off final, as the Dons sealed their return to the third tier after three years away.

For Walsall, who were at one point runaway leaders at the top of the table, it is a devastating defeat. Their stint in League Two stretches back to 2019.

Dons seal win on stroke of half-time

An edgy encounter was opened up in first-half stoppage time by AFC Wimbledon.

A corner was only cleared as far as Hippolyte on the edge of the box, and he drove a shot back that skidded off the turf and slid inside Tommy Simkin's post.

"I had a feeling I was going to score today," Hippolyte told Sky Sports after the game. "I don't know why, I got a few texts saying this was going to be my day.

"It's been a tough six months but now I'm here, scored the goal. Delighted."

Wimbledon boss Jackson: 'It was torture! ... but now it feels like a dream'

AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson on Sky Sports Football:

"It's just surreal. It feels like a bit of a dream, to be honest. I'm trying to take it in. I've tried to enjoy the day, but there's so much riding on it, so much pressure, so when the whistle goes, it's just relief and then it starts to sink in.

"It was torture because there was nothing in the game; a really close game, two really good teams, closely-contested, so you couldn't rest for a minute. There was only one goal and then, at any moment, they could go and get themselves back in it.

"My boy was the first one I saw up there. He loves Wimbledon, he loves his football, so when things like this happen, you're just as pleased for the people around you that stick by you when you're miserable, you need picking up. Days like this are for the people you love.

"I can't speak highly enough of the players, the way they've gone about it this season, through setbacks. We had the stuff earlier in the season with the pitch, which was unprecedented and knocked us out of our stride. We spoke then about how we'd laugh about it when we got promoted! We hope that would come to fruition and thankfully it did."

Walsall fall short again after recovering from initial collapse

To all intents and purposes, Walsall should never even have had the chance to fall short at Wembley.

At one stage in January, they were 12 points clear of second with a game in hand. But then came the collapse, 13 games without a win, and last-minute heartbreak on the final day as they were pipped to third by Bradford.

It felt like the scars had healed after their semi-final win over Chesterfield, but now they have to face the reality of another season in League Two - something that didn't look possible a few months ago.

'All about togetherness for Wimbledon'

Former Wimbledon player Jobi McAnuff on Sky Sports Football:

"Knowing some of the difficult times this club's been through in the past, they are always punching above their weight. It's just so great to see where the club is today. It's all about togetherness and teamwork.

"Of course, commiserations to Walsall. I've been on that side and it's the worst place to lose a game. But today is about winners, and big congratulations to Wimbledon."

Deeney: Dons executed the gameplan to perfection

Troy Deeney on Sky Sports Football:

"Wimbledon earned it. There's no luck, no controversy. It was all about how good they've been.

"We talk about gameplans - every single one of those Wimbledon players, even the subs who came on, executed it to perfection.

"It wasn't a great game in the second half, but Wimbledon didn't need it to be that. They needed it to be scrappy. Walsall were poor, lacked ideas, lacked creativity.

"Wimbledon did their job and probably could've scored a couple on the break, but they won't care. They walked up the stairs as winners, and that's all they care about."