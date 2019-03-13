Other matches

Wed 13th March

Dutch Eredivisie

  • Ajax vs PEC Zwolle
  • 5:30pm Wednesday 13th March
  • Amsterdam ArenA   (Att: 52385)
FT

Ajax 2

D Tadic (32),D Blind (85)

PEC Zwolle 1

V van Crooij (79, 90)

Report

Ajax 2-1 PEC Zwolle: Daley Blind scores late winner

Last Updated: 13/03/19 7:59pm

Daley Blind struck late for Ajax
Daley Blind struck late for Ajax

Daley Blind's late winner saw Ajax beat 10-man PEC Zwolle 2-1 and close the gap on Eredivisie leaders PSV Eindhoven.

Dusan Tadic put Ajax ahead with a 32nd-minute header after lowly Zwolle had lost goalkeeper Mickey van der Hart to a finger injury.

Zwolle equalised after 79 minutes when Vito Van Crooij scored their first goal in over six and a half hours of football.

Blind restored Ajax's lead four minutes from time when he headed home substitute Noa Lang's cross.

Van Crooij was sent off in the dying seconds after picking up a second yellow card and Ajax held on to move within two points of PSV.

Play Super 6

Predict 6 correct scores for your chance to win £250K.

©2019 Sky UK