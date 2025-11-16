Albania 0-2 England: Harry Kane double secures perfect World Cup qualifying for Thomas Tuchel's side despite disjointed display

A double from Harry Kane secured an unconvincing 2-0 win for England against Albania to ensure Thomas Tuchel's side remained unbeaten - without a goal conceded - to complete their World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Three Lions were tepid and disjointed for much of the fixture, recording their lowest first-half expected goals value of the Thomas Tuchel era (0.29 xG), until two goals in eight minutes from Kane sparked the performance into life after the break.

Substitutes played their role again. Bukayo Saka replaced Arsenal team-mate Eberechi Eze just after the hour mark and it was his diverted corner that found the feet of the England captain to poke home in the 74th minute.

Image: Harry Kane gives England the lead from close range in Albania

Kane then doubled his and England's tally on the evening shortly after. Marcus Rashford came on for Jarrod Bowen after the first goal and it was his inch-perfect cross from the left that was headed into the bottom corner by Kane, securing the win in the process.

Tuchel's side were lucky to keep their unblemished record in Group K intact, given Albania had looked the greater threat before the opener.

Dean Henderson was forced into making three saves in Tirana, equalling the same amount as Jordan Pickford faced across all seven of the other qualifiers combined.

England make World Cup qualifying history England have become the first European nation to win eight qualifying games without conceding a single goal.

Arber Hoxha was responsible for two of those efforts and came closest to becoming the first player to breach the English defence in the campaign, only to be denied by a diving save from Henderson in the second half.

It was always a tie with little depending on it, given England have secured their spot at next summer's major tournament, but with Bellingham failing to impress in his first international start since June, Eze not building on his strong cameo against Serbia and the defence looking susceptible at times, the same selection issues remain for Tuchel.

The German head coach now has until March to consider the options at his disposal. Plenty to ponder.

Teams news: Bellingham returns, Wharton gets first start Thomas Tuchel made seven changes to the England side that beat Serbia 2-0.

Jude Bellingham made his first start for the Three Lions since June, while Adam Wharton and Jarell Quansah were both handed their first international starts.

Kane: We are going into the World Cup as one of the favourites

England captain Harry Kane speaking to ITV:

"It's as good as we've ever had [the squad]. When you look at the starting XI and those coming off the bench, we're going to go into the tournament as one of the favourites.

"We have to accept that - it's been like that for the last two tournaments. That's part and parcel. We've been building under the new coach and we now look forward to a great 2026."

Image: Harry Kane reacts after a foul by Kristjan Asllani

Tuchel: I loved that match!

England boss Thomas Tuchel speaking to ITV:

"Nice match, I loved it. Serbia was difficult; this was difficult. We were fully in control then lost control but we managed to overcome some difficult moments and the atmosphere. Then to open up the match with a set piece goal and quality to finish the game. Everyone is happy and they deserve it.

"I could feel we were invested and that they were difficult to break down. It needed a little moment to open the match.

"We wanted to give the signal from the bench with offensive changes that we were here to win.

"We have a very strong squad - to influence games from the bench is a privilege and the guys are fantastic."

Image: Jude Bellingham and Arber Hoxha battle for the ball

'Not vintage England but it worked in the end'

Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett in Tirana:

It wasn't vintage England, but it would be churlish not to start by pointing out they have become the first European nation to win eight qualifying matches without conceding a single goal. That's magnificent.

Tuchel's last game of 2025 ends with the same scoreline, against the same opposition, as his first - with a 2-0 win over Albania.

It was an unusual and unexpected starting line-up from Tuchel, but it worked in the end - after a lot of changes. England win their final competitive match before next summer's World Cup. Next time Tuchel sees his players, it'll be the spring, and all eyes will be on North America.

The draw for the 2026 World Cup will take place in Washington on December 5.

President Trump will join FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the John F Kennedy Center - a performing arts venue where Trump is chairman - to decide the group stage fixtures.

Announcing the draw venue at the White House in August, Trump said the World Cup was "the biggest event in sports", while Infantino declared the 104 matches would be like "104 Super Bowls".

The draw will take place from 12pm local time (5pm UK time).

The 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup takes place from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

It will be the 23rd edition of the tournament.