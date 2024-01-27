 Skip to content
Angola vs Namibia. Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16.

Stade de Bouake.

Angola 3

  • A da Cruz (sent off 17th minute)
  • J Muondo Dala (38th minute, 42nd minute)
  • A Paciência (66th minute)

Namibia 0

  • L Haukongo (sent off 40th minute)

Angola 3-0 Namibia: Gelson Dala double sends The Black Antelopes into AFCON quarters

Match report as Angola beat Namibia 3-0 to reach Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals; both sides finished with 10 players in Bouake; Gelson Dala opened the scoring, before nodding in a second ahead of the break, with Al Ittihad forward Mabululu scoring a third in the 66th minute

By PA Sport

Saturday 27 January 2024 20:01, UK

Highlights from the AFCON Round of 16 match between Angola and Namibia

Angola beat Namibia 3-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations after both sides finished with 10 players in Bouake.

The Black Antelopes, who won Group D, looked to have made the worst possible start when goalkeeper Neblu was shown a red card for handball outside the area in the 17th minute.

Angola, though, took the lead in the 38th minute through Gelson Dala.

Namibia, through to the knockout stages for the first time after finishing among the best third-placed teams, then found themselves also down to 10 players when defender Lubeni Haukongo was sent off for a second caution five minutes before half-time.

Dala nodded in a second for Angola ahead of the break, with Al Ittihad forward Mabululu scoring a third in the 66th minute to secure a place in the last eight.

Namibia's hopes of further progress in the tournament appeared to have been lifted earlier when Bethuel Muzeu raced clear and tried to lob the advancing goalkeeper, who palmed the ball away clearly outside his area.

Despite the setback of Neblu's red card - Signori Antonio came on in goal, replacing midfielder Estrela - it was Angola who got themselves in front when Dala tucked home a cross from Fredy.

Angola's forward #19 Mabululu celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 round of 16 football match between Angola and Namibia at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake on January 27, 2024. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)
Image: Angola's forward Mabululu celebrates scoring his team's third goal

Namibia defender Haukongo then collected a second caution for a foul on Mabululu as he broke clear.

Angola struck again just a couple of minutes after as Dala headed in a second from Fredy's free-kick.

Early in the second half, Brave Warriors captain Peter Shalulile fired over before Angola scored a third in the 66th minute following a swift counter-attack.

Fredy picked up a loose pass on the edge of Angola's area and the ball eventually found its way through to Mabululu, who cut back on to his right foot and curled a shot into the far corner.

Shalulile saw a header drop just wide before Angola substitute Zito Luvumbo hit the crossbar during stoppage time as Pedro Goncalves' side progressed to the last eight.

