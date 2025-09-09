 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Armenia vs Republic of Ireland. FIFA World Cup European Qualifying Group F.

Hanrapetakan Stadium.

Armenia 0

    Republic of Ireland 0

      Latest FIFA World Cup European Qualifying Odds
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Jack Taylor (Republic of Ireland).
      free_kick_won icon

      Eduard Spertsyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      offside icon

      Offside, Republic of Ireland. Chiedozie Ogbene is caught offside.
      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Chiedozie Ogbene (Republic of Ireland) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Manning with a cross following a corner.
      corner icon

      Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Erik Piloyan.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Nair Tiknizyan (Armenia).
      free_kick_won icon

      Chiedozie Ogbene (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Grant-Leon Ranos (Armenia).
      free_kick_won icon

      Dara O'Shea (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Evan Ferguson (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.
      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Finn Azaz (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Ognjen Cancarevic (Armenia). Assisted by Ryan Manning.

      First Half begins.

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.