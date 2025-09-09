Armenia vs Republic of Ireland. FIFA World Cup European Qualifying Group F.
Hanrapetakan Stadium.
Attempt missed. Chiedozie Ogbene (Republic of Ireland) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Manning with a cross following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Evan Ferguson (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.
Attempt saved. Finn Azaz (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Ognjen Cancarevic (Armenia). Assisted by Ryan Manning.