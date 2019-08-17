Arsenal 2-1 Burnley: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores winner

2:57 Watch highlights: Arsenal 2-1 Burnley Watch highlights: Arsenal 2-1 Burnley

Arsenal made it two wins from two matches to start the Premier League season as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's goal secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Burnley.

Alexandre Lacazette's early opener was cancelled out by Ashley Barnes in the 43rd minute as Burnley's direct approach caused Arsenal problems.

But Aubameyang struck a fine goal from outside the box in the 64th minute to secure victory for the Gunners.

Player ratings Arsenal: Leno (6), Maitland-Niles (6), Luiz (6), Sokratis (6), Monreal (6), Guendouzi (6), Nelson (6), Willock (6), Ceballos (7), Lacazette (7), Aubameyang (7)



Subs: Pepe (6), Kolasinac (5), Torreira (5)



Burnley: Pope (7), Lowton (6), Tarkowski (6), Mee (6), Pieters (5), Cork (5), Westwood (5), Gudmundsson (5), McNeil (6), Wood (6), Barnes (7)



Subs: Rodriguez (5), Lennon (5)



Man of the match: Dani Ceballos

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring Arsenal's second goal

It is the first time Arsenal - who next travel to Liverpool, live on Sky Sports next Saturday - have won their opening two games of a Premier League season in 10 years.

How Arsenal held off Burnley barrage

Arsenal took the lead in the 13th minute as Lacazette got the ball with his back to goal from a corner, and held off two defenders, as he turned and finished while falling to the ground.

But Burnley responded well to the setback and regularly threatened from set-pieces.

Arsenal managed to survive and went close as Nick Pope saved from Joe Willock and Matteo Guendouzi.

Alexandre Lacazette gave Arsenal an early lead in the first half

However, Burnley deservedly levelled in the 43rd minute when Dwight McNeil's shot deflected through for Barnes and he finished from close range.

Although Arsenal had a goal ruled out for a close offside call before the break, they improved in the second half and managed to reduce Burnley's opportunities in the final third.

David Luiz made his first Premier League start for Arsenal

Aubameyang shot over and was then denied by a good save from Pope, who also tipped a curling effort from Dani Ceballos around the post.

Arsenal regained the lead in the 64th minute when Ceballos won the ball in the Burnley half and found Aubameyang, who beat Pope with a fine shot into the bottom corner.

Team news Arsenal make three changes from their win at Newcastle as summer signings Dani Ceballos and David Luiz made their first starts and Alexandre Lacazette also came into the starting XI. Calum Chambers, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Granit Xhaka dropped out while Sead Kolasinac was on the bench and Mesut Ozil was out with illness.



Burnley named the same side that beat Southampton.

Arsenal could have added to their lead as Pope saved well from Lucas Torreira, but the Gunners also withstood a late spell of pressure that saw Pope go up for two corners and Jay Rodriguez fire over the bar from an overhead kick.

Man of the match - Dani Ceballos

The Real Madrid loanee received a standing ovation when he was taken off in the 82nd minute after an impressive display.

He had the most touches (97), created the most chances (four), and attempted the most passes (70) of any Arsenal player.

Opta stats

Alexandre Lacazette has been directly involved in 28 goals (21 goals and seven assists) in 36 Premier League appearances for Arsenal at the Emirates, the joint-most of any player for the club since his debut in August 2017 (also 21 goals and seven assists for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang).

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has lost all nine of his Premier League matches against Arsenal - the joint worst 100% losing ratio by a manager against an opponent in the competition along with Gary Megson against Liverpool (9/9).

Arsenal attacker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored seven goals against Burnley in four league appearances, four more goals than he has netted against any other Premier League side.

What's next?

Arsenal travel to Liverpool next Saturday (5.30pm) while Burnley travel to Wolves (4.30pm) on Sunday, with both games live on Sky Sports.