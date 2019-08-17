Premier League reports and highlights - matchday two
Last Updated: 17/08/19 5:39pm
Arsenal 2-1 Burnley - report and highlights
Arsenal made it two wins from two at the start of the new Premier League season as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's goal secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Burnley.
Aston Villa 1-2 Bournemouth - report and highlights
Aston Villa paid the price for conceding twice inside the opening 15 minutes, with Harry Wilson's deflected strike proving decisive despite the hosts' late rally.
Brighton 1-1 West Ham - report and highlights
Leandro Trossard struck after seeing an earlier effort ruled by the VAR to earn Brighton a point against West Ham.
Everton 1-0 Watford - report and highlights
Bernard's early goal handed Everton a first Premier League victory of the season as Watford suffered a second successive defeat at the start of the new term.
Norwich 3-1 Newcastle - report and highlights
Teemu Pukki scored a hat-trick as Norwich swept aside Steve Bruce's Newcastle on their first Premier League game back at Carrow Road.
Southampton 1-2 Liverpool - report and highlights
Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino scored as Liverpool continued their 100 per cent start to the Premier League season by beating Southampton 2-1.
Man City vs Tottenham - Saturday, 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League
Sheff Utd vs Crystal Palace - Sunday, 2pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League
Chelsea vs Leicester - Sunday, 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League
Wolves vs Man Utd - Monday, 8pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League
