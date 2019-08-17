Premier League reports and highlights - matchday two

Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring at St Mary's

Arsenal made it two wins from two at the start of the new Premier League season as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's goal secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Burnley.

Aston Villa paid the price for conceding twice inside the opening 15 minutes, with Harry Wilson's deflected strike proving decisive despite the hosts' late rally.

Leandro Trossard struck after seeing an earlier effort ruled by the VAR to earn Brighton a point against West Ham.

Bernard's early goal handed Everton a first Premier League victory of the season as Watford suffered a second successive defeat at the start of the new term.

Teemu Pukki scored a hat-trick as Norwich swept aside Steve Bruce's Newcastle on their first Premier League game back at Carrow Road.

Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino scored as Liverpool continued their 100 per cent start to the Premier League season by beating Southampton 2-1.

