Sheff Utd 1-0 Crystal Palace: John Lundstram gives Blades first Premier League win

2:59 Highlights from Sheffield United's win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Highlights from Sheffield United's win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

John Lundstram's goal gave Sheffield United their first Premier League win since 2007 by beating Crystal Palace 1-0 at Bramall Lane.

Lundstram scored three minutes into the second half, turning home the rebound from Luke Freeman's shot after Vincent Guaita had palmed it into his path.

The Blades were well worth their first Premier League win since promotion against a lacklustre Palace side who tested Dean Henderson only once, when Andros Townsend's curling effort deflected off Jack O'Connell, but the goalkeeper adjusted well to keep it out.

It was the hosts who enjoyed the better chances in a game lacking clear-cut opportunities, and David McGoldrick somehow fired at Guaita from four yards when totally unmarked, but Chris Wilder's side will be more than happy to settle for any win - and have now secured four points from their first two Premier League games.

United well worthy of victory

A wonderful atmosphere in South Yorkshire greeted the Blades' return to the Premier League after 12 years in the second and third tiers, but nerves dominated their early exchanges.

They nearly fell behind when O'Connell misjudged Chris Basham's glancing header allowing Christian Benteke in, but he shot straight at Henderson from a tight angle.

It didn't take long for the Blades to settle, and when they did they began to force Palace back, but struggled to break down a compact back four.

Crystal Palace failed to find a way through Sheffield United at Bramall Lane

That made McGoldrick's scuff from George Baldock's low cross, scooped back into Guaita's arms with the goal gaping, all the more frustrating before half-time, but the Blades never let their level drop.

Within three minutes of the restart after half-time they had made up for that miss, when the marauding O'Connell teed up Freeman who turned and shot, with the low rebound falling for Lundstram to bury unopposed.

Briefly, Palace stuttered into life and Henderson was alert to stop Townsend's deflected effort deceiving him, but soon they were back to being second-best.

O'Connell got up to meet a cross and cushion a header goalwards which Guaita kept out with his legs, but that was it for clear-cut chances, as the hosts probed and harried without ever looking like they were in danger of conceding.

Match facts