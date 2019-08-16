Wilfried Zaha not a certainty to stay at Crystal Palace, says Roy Hodgson

Roy Hodgson hopes Wilfried Zaha will focus on Crystal Palace's season ahead but admits he cannot rule out a bid coming in from Europe for the winger.

Zaha was the subject of interest from Arsenal and Everton during the summer but a move failed to materialise before the Premier League transfer window closed.

The Ivory Coast international handed in a transfer request before the deadline, Sky Sports News understands, but Arsenal and Everton were unable to meet Palace's £80m valuation of the 26-year-old.

However, with the window open across Europe until September 2, Hodgson conceded Zaha was not certain to stay after confirming he was ready to start Palace's match at Sheffield United on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

"There's not too much point worrying about it, if you ask me would I welcome it the answer is no," said Hodgson.

"I would rather that he gets his head down and commits himself to the season that we've got in front of us and commits himself to helping me, the coaching staff and the players into having another season that we can regard as a good one. That's what I would like.

"You can never rule out the possibility that it might happen because the transfer window in Europe is still open until the end of the month. It's not something I'm going to worry about because it's something that I cannot affect."

Hodgson also confirmed Jeffrey Schlupp is back in contention for Sunday, but James Tomkins and Mamadou Sakho remain out.

