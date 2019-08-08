Wilfried Zaha staying at Crystal Palace but has 'beef with owners'

1:39 Roy Hodgson tells Sky Sports News Wilfried Zaha is upset with the club's hierarchy Roy Hodgson tells Sky Sports News Wilfried Zaha is upset with the club's hierarchy

Wilfried Zaha is staying at Crystal Palace, but the winger has "beef with the chairman and owners because he wanted to leave", says manager Roy Hodgson.

Zaha, who handed in a transfer request at Palace on Wednesday, did not train with the rest of his team-mates on Thursday - instead opting to work in the gym alone.

Everton have been the most serious contenders for the 26-year-old winger's signature in the latter stages of the window - but have been unable to negotiate Palace down from their £80m valuation.

Zaha is understood to be very disappointed and disillusioned about the situation, but Hodgson is happy to be keeping one of his key players at Selhurst Park.

"Yes, he's staying, we are pleased about that. He's an important player for the club," Roy Hodgson told Sky Sports News on Deadline Day.

"We are looking forward to him doing this season, what he's done for the last two seasons. Everyone here has a good relationship with him. There's not a problem with that.

"His beef is with the chairman and owners of the club because he's wanted to leave and they haven't received the offer that they think is sufficient to allow him to leave.

"He has to come to terms with that, when you sign long-term contracts you are expected to honour them and we expect him to do that.

"I don't have any issues with him. Today wasn't the right day so I'm looking forward to seeing him tomorrow and hopefully he'll have come to terms with the fact he's got another season with Crystal Palace.

"Today he wasn't really in the right frame of mind so I sent him home today which is understandable. Last day, transfer window. Its been well documented that he's wanted to leave but it has not worked out for him in that respect.

"He's a professional and got a good contract with us. He's very much a player we respect and I believe he respects us. We expect him to come back and do what he does and we're looking forward to a season with him again."

