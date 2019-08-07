James McCarthy joins Crystal Palace from Everton for undisclosed fee

James McCarthy has joined Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have signed midfielder James McCarthy from Everton for an undisclosed fee.

The Republic of Ireland international moves to Selhurst Park after six years at Everton, where he made 133 appearances and scored six goals.

The 28-year-old is reunited with former Wigan team-mate James McArthur, who he partnered in midfield during their FA Cup final win over Manchester City in 2013.

"I can't wait to get started," said McCarthy, who has won 41 caps for Ireland. "It feels like a very nice club, nice family club.

"The fans obviously come out in their numbers and I spoke to James, he couldn't speak any more highly of it.

"I'm delighted to be here; it's a fresh start that I thought I needed."

McCarthy's Everton career was halted by a broken leg suffered in January 2018. He made his first-team return in the 4-0 win over Manchester United in April but was unable to force his way back into the starting line-up.

He becomes Palace's fifth signing this summer, with Victor Camarasa arriving on a one-year loan earlier on Wednesday.

"I'm really pleased we've been able to bring James to the club because he's a player I've admired for a very long time," said manager Roy Hodgson.

"He's a player with a vast amount of Premier League experience, given his six and four years playing for Everton and Wigan respectively, and will be an excellent addition to our midfield."

