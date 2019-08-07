Victor Camarasa joins Crystal Palace on loan from Real Betis

Victor Camarasa signs a one-year loan deal from Real Betis

Victor Camarasa has joined Crystal Palace on a one-year loan deal from La Liga side Real Betis with an option to buy.

Camarasa, the 25-year-old midfielder, who spent last season on loan at Cardiff as they were relegated from the Premier League, also attracted interest from Burnley.

He scored five goals and made four assists while on loan at Cardiff during the 2018/19 campaign.

Victor Camarasa spent last season on loan at Cardiff

"I am very happy to be here, and I'm so excited to start with the group," said Camarasa.

"I think Palace has great players and it is a great club. I'm going to work hard to play football, and I hope that the fans are excited with my football."

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish said: "I'm delighted that we've signed Victor, and we think he will further improve the quality of our squad. He is a talented, exciting player who will offer us creativity in the midfield."

Camarasa joined Real Betis in 2017

It is understood Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has handed in a transfer request.

Everton have seen a £70m plus James McCarthy and Cenk Tosun bid for Zaha rejected and remain interested in the winger.

It is understood that for a deal to happen Palace would have to compromise on their £80m valuation.

In terms of signings, Palace are edging closer to completing a deal for James McCarthy from Everton.

1:25 Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says he is looking to bring in four more players before the transfer window closes on Thursday. Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says he is looking to bring in four more players before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

The Republic of Ireland international has undergone a medical.

Palace have also made an improved offer of £23m for CSKA Moscow striker Fedor Chalov.

Sky Sports News reported on Friday that the Eagles would need to up their bid after having £14m rejected for the 21-year-old over a week ago.

Follow Deadline Day on Sky Sports

It's Transfer Deadline Day for the Premier League and Championship on Thursday, August 8 and Sky Sports will be bringing you all the latest news on who your club is signing.

Start your day with Deadline Day Breakfast (6am) ahead of a special Good Morning Transfers show (9am), with Deadline Day - The Countdown (4pm) taking you to the 5pm deadline. The Transfer Show - Deadline Day at 6pm will analyse the big moves before Deadline Day at Ten rounds up all the transfer headlines.

As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer: Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!