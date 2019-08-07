Wilfried Zaha hands in transfer request at Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha has attracted interest from Arsenal and Everton

Wilfried Zaha has handed in a transfer request at Crystal Palace, Sky Sports News understands.

Arsenal and Everton have been interested in signing the Ivory Coast international winger this summer.

Everton have seen a £70m plus James McCarthy and Cenk Tosun bid for Zaha rejected.

Palace are looking for at least £80m for Zaha and the player is understood to be very disappointed and disillusioned about the situation, according to Sky sources.

Arsenal had been keen on signing Zaha before they signed his compatriot Nicolas Pepe from Lille for £72m.

Serie A side Napoli are also said to be interested.

Palace have made an improved offer of £23m for CSKA Moscow striker Fedor Chalov.

Sky Sports News reported on Friday that the Eagles would need to up their bid after having £14m rejected for the 21-year-old over a week ago.

