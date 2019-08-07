Everton transfers: Wilfried Zaha, Alex Iwobi and Chris Smalling bids rejected on manic Wednesday

Chris Smalling, Wilfried Zaha and Alex Iwobi (left to right) are all wanted by Everton

Everton saw bids rejected for Wilfried Zaha, Alex Iwobi and Chris Smalling on Wednesday - here's the latest transfer news from Goodison Park...

Everton have seen a £70m plus James McCarthy and Cenk Tosun bid for Crystal Palace winger Zaha turned down, Sky Sports News understands.

However, McCarthy is now expected to complete a move to Palace in a separate deal.

Palace are looking for at least £80m for Zaha and the player is understood to be very disappointed and disillusioned about the situation, according to Sky sources.

Zaha has made it clear he wants to leave this summer, with boyhood club Arsenal his preferred destination. The Gunners had a £40m offer turned down earlier this month, while Everton's first bid of £55m was also rejected.

Palace are keen to keep Zaha - who has four years remaining on his contract at Selhurst Park - before the window for Premier League clubs closes on Thursday.

Everton are expected to return with an improved offer for Alex Iwobi

Arsenal have rejected a £30m bid from Everton for midfielder Iwobi, Sky Sports News understands.

Everton are expected to return with an improved offer before the transfer window closes at 5pm on Thursday, according to Sky sources.

The 23-year-old is under contract at the Emirates until 2022 and made 35 Premier League appearances last season, scoring three goals and assisting seven.

Chris Smalling is seen as an integral part of the Manchester United defence

Manchester United have turned down a bid from Everton to take Smalling on a season-long loan.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees the England international as an integral part of his defence, alongside new signing Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

The 29-year-old centre back signed a new contract at Old Trafford in December, keeping him at United until June 2022 with the option to extend for a further year.

Everton have seen two bids rejected for Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure

Everton have ended efforts to sign Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure.

The Toffees are now considering alternative targets after their second bid of £36.7m was turned down on Tuesday.

Done Everton deals

Everton recently signed Moise Kean from Juventus for an undisclosed fee on a five-year deal.

They have also agreed a deal with Monaco to sign right-back Djibril Sidibe on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

Meanwhile, Andre Gomes (Barcelona), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Mainz), Fabian Delph (Manchester City) and Jonas Lossl (free transfer) have all arrived at Goodison Park this summer.

