Moise Kean joins Everton from Juventus

Moise Kean has completed his move to Everton from Juventus

Everton have confirmed the signing of Moise Kean from Juventus for an undisclosed fee on a five-year deal.

The 19-year-old Italy international striker becomes Everton's fifth summer signing after midfielders Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph and Jean-Philippe Gbamin and goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.

Sky Sports News believes the fee is £27.5m, potentially rising to £36.6m, with the forward reportedly set to earn around £52,000 per week.

However, it is understood there is no buy back clause in the deal with Juventus as initially reported.

0:41 Moise Kean scored his first Italy goal against Finland back in March Moise Kean scored his first Italy goal against Finland back in March

"I am very proud and honoured to wear the Everton shirt. I will give my best to this team," Kean said.

"I was convinced to sign because Everton is a club looking to the future and so am I.

"I know about the size of the club. It has big ambition and I will work very hard to help us fulfil what we want to achieve.

"I am used to winning and I want to bring this winning attitude to the team. I hope I will be very good on the field and bring the fans joy."

Everton manager Marco Silva added: "A striker was one of our priority signings this summer.

"Moise is strong, fast, with many good qualities as a striker and he is just 19 years old. He has talent and he is ready to work, ready to improve our squad and gives us different solutions.

"He was at a big club, now he's come to another big club and is ready to fight for this challenge and to give everything to Everton."

Kean made 13 appearances and scored six goals in Juventus' Serie A winning campaign last season as well as becoming the youngest player to score for Italy since 1958 with his strike against Finland in March.

1:52 The Transfer Talk panel believe Everton may have found themselves a bargain in Juventus forward Moise Kean The Transfer Talk panel believe Everton may have found themselves a bargain in Juventus forward Moise Kean

