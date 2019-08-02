Everton sign Mainz midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin on five-year deal

Jean-Philippe Gbamin joins Everton for an undisclosed fee from Mainz

Everton have signed defensive midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin from Bundesliga club Mainz on a five-year deal.

Gbamin joins the Toffees for an undisclosed fee as a replacement for Idrissa Gueye, who left for Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the window.

The 23-year-old Ivory Coast international, who can also play at centre-back, played 32 times in the Bundesliga last season and scored twice.

Gbamin said: "It's a big moment with a lot of emotion and now it's on me to prove on the pitch why they bought me.

"I'm excited because Everton is a great club here in England with a big history and ambition so I didn't think for more than a moment - I wanted to come here.

"I like to go in the duels. I like to run a lot and tackle. I also pass good and have a good transition. All the rest, the fans will see. I will give everything on the pitch."

Gbamin becomes Everton's third central midfield signing of the summer, alongside Andre Gomes and Fabian Delph, whilst the Merseyside club have also brought in goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.

Manager Marco Silva said: "Jean-Philippe is a player who has developed really well during the last three seasons and achieved a very good level of performance playing in a high level competition like the Bundesliga.



"He is ready for this challenge - to come and help us to keep getting better. He is full of ambition to play for Everton, fits with our model and he will give us different solutions in our midfield."

