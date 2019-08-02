Ademola Lookman: Nigeria approach England U21 star over international allegiance swap

RB Leipzig star Ademola Lookman has 11 caps for England U21s

England U21 winger Ademola Lookman is “open to the idea” of switching his international allegiance to play for Nigeria, according to Sky sources.

The Nigerian FA have approached Lookman about the possibility, with the 21-year-old, who was born in south London, qualifying to play for the Super Eagles through his parents.

Lookman recently completed a £16m move to RB Leipzig from Everton after making 36 Premier League appearances for the Toffees and starting his career at Charlton.

0:20 Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson has said that former team-mate Ademola Lookman has a bright future ahead of him, after his move to RB Leipzig this week Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson has said that former team-mate Ademola Lookman has a bright future ahead of him, after his move to RB Leipzig this week

He spent the second half of the 2017-18 season on loan at Leipzig, impressing with five goals in 11 games, and made a permanent move to Germany this summer by penning a five-year contract with the Bundesliga side.

Lookman has been capped by the Three Lions at U19, U20 and U21 level and would follow in the footsteps of Victor Moses and Alex Iwobi who both represented England at youth level before playing for the senior Nigeria side.

