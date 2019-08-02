Jean Philippe Gbamin having Everton medical ahead of move from Mainz

Jean-Philippe Gbamin originally joined Mainz from RC Lens in 2016

Mainz midfielder Jean Philippe Gbamin is undergoing a medical at Everton ahead of a proposed move, according to Sky sources.

On Tuesday, Sky in Germany reported that the two clubs were in talks over a transfer for the Ivory Coast midfielder, seen by Everton as a replacement for Idrissa Gana Gueye who left for Paris Saint-Germain earlier this week.

The Toffees had a £23m (€25m) bid for Gbamin rejected, with Mainz valuing the Ivory Coast player at £27.5m (€30m), but it now looks like the two clubs have agreed a fee.

Everton played Mainz at the weekend but Gbamin was absent due to still being on holiday after his appearances at the Africa Cup of Nations, where Ivory Coast was knocked out in the quarter-final stage by Algeria on penalties.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder, who can also play at centre-back, played 32 times in the Bundesliga last season and scored twice.

Follow Deadline Day on Sky Sports

Transfer Talk: Will Juve beat Inter to Lukaku, why Pepe will transform Arsenal & Bale left in limbo

It's Transfer Deadline Day for the Premier League and Championship on Thursday August 8 and Sky Sports will be bringing you all the latest news on who your club is signing.

Start your day with Deadline Day Breakfast (6am) ahead of a special Good Morning Transfers show (9am), with Deadline Day - The Countdown (4pm) taking you to the 5pm deadline. The Transfer Show - Deadline Day at 6pm will analyse the big moves before Deadline Day at Ten rounds up all the transfer headlines.

As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer: Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!