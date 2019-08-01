Millwall fined £10k over alleged racist chanting in FA Cup tie vs Everton

Millwall were initially charged in February

Millwall have accepted a £10,000 fine over alleged racist chanting from fans during January's 3-2 win over Everton in the FA Cup fourth round.

Video footage emerged after the game appearing to show a group of supporters taunting Everton fans with a song featuring racist language about people of south Asian descent.

An FA statement said: "An independent Regulatory Commission has ordered Millwall FC to implement an action plan and fined the club £10,000.

"The Commission found that the club had failed to use all due diligence to ensure its responsibility was discharged under FA Rule E21 in respect of the charge against it for a breach of FA Rule E20.

"The FA investigated allegations of discriminatory behaviour and chanting during the club's Emirates FA Cup fixture against Everton FC on 26 January 2019 after becoming aware of a video posted on social media.

"The FA subsequently alleged that the club failed to ensure its spectators, and all persons purporting to be its supporters or followers, conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from using abusive and/or insulting words which included a reference to race and/or ethnic origin and/or colour, during the fixture."

Although Millwall accepts "there was a clear breach of said regulation", they "fundamentally disagree with several elements which have shaped the subsequent sanction against it".