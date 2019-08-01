Premier League fixtures live on Sky Sports: Manchester United vs Liverpool added to schedule

Sky Sports has confirmed its latest selection of live Premier League games, with a showdown between old rivals Manchester United and Liverpool added to the October schedule.

Jurgen Klopp's side will travel to Old Trafford on Saturday, October 19 (5.30pm) and the Reds will face another of last season's top six in front of the Sky cameras at the end of the month (Sunday, October 27) when Tottenham head to Anfield looking to avenge their Champions League final defeat.

Sky Sports' latest picks also include champions Manchester City's trip to Crystal Palace, Manchester United's date with Newcastle and a Monday Night Football clash between Sheffield United and Arsenal at Bramall Lane.

Big opening weekend on Sky

Liverpool will lift the curtain on the new Premier League season at home to Norwich, live on Friday Night Football.

Liverpool vs Norwich Live on

Daniel Farke's Championship winners visit Anfield on August 9 in the first of four top-flight matches live on Sky Sports Premier League on the opening weekend, with Tottenham facing another promoted side, Aston Villa, on Saturday, August 10 (5.30pm).

In the first Super Sunday of the new term on August 11, Newcastle host Arsenal (2pm) before Chelsea play Manchester United at Old Trafford (4.30pm).

Ten more Premier League fixtures will be shown live on Sky Sports in October

Confirmed Premier League games live on Sky

Fri Aug 9: Liverpool vs Norwich (8pm)

Sat Aug 10: Tottenham vs Aston Villa (5.30pm)

Sun Aug 11: Newcastle vs Arsenal (2pm)

Sun Aug 11: Man Utd vs Chelsea (4.30pm)

Sat Aug 17: Man City v Spurs (5.30pm)

Sun Aug 18: Sheffield Utd v Crystal Palace (2pm)

Sun Aug 18: Chelsea v Leicester (4.30pm)

Mon Aug 19: Wolves v Man Utd (8pm)

Fri Aug 23: Aston Villa v Everton (8pm)

Sat Aug 24: Liverpool v Arsenal (5.30pm)

Sun Aug 25: Bournemouth v Man City (2pm)

Sun Aug 25: Spurs v Newcastle (4.30pm)

Sat Aug 31: Burnley v Liverpool (5.30pm)

Sun Sep 1: Everton v Wolves (2pm)

Sun Sep 1: Arsenal v Spurs (4.30pm)

Sat Sep 14: Norwich v Man City (5.30pm)

Sun Sep 15: Bournemouth v Everton (2pm)

Sun Sep 15: Watford v Arsenal (4.30pm)

Mon Sep 16: Aston Villa v West Ham (8pm)

Fri Sep 20: Southampton v Bournemouth (8pm)

Sat Sep 21: Newcastle v Brighton (5.30pm)

Sun Sep 22: West Ham v Man Utd (2pm)

Sun Sep 22: Chelsea v Liverpool (4.30pm)

Sat Sep 28: Leicester v Newcastle (5.30pm)

Sun Sep 29: Everton v Man City (4.30pm)

Mon Sep 30: Man Utd v Arsenal (8pm)

Sat Oct 5: West Ham vs Crystal Palace (5.30pm)

Sun Oct 6: Southampton vs Chelsea (2pm)

Sun Oct 6: Newcastle vs Man Utd (4.30pm)

Sat Oct 19: Man Utd vs Liverpool (5.30pm)

Sun Oct 20: Crystal Palace vs Man City (4.30pm)

Mon Oct 21: Sheff Utd vs Arsenal (8pm)

Fri Oct 25: Southampton vs Leicester (8pm)

Sat Oct 26: Burnley vs Chelsea (5.30pm)

Sun Oct 27: Newcastle vs Wolves (2pm)

Sun Oct 27: Liverpool vs Tottenham (4.30pm)

