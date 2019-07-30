Everton in talks to sign Jean-Philippe Gbamin from Mainz

Jean-Philippe Gbamin has five caps for Ivory Coast

Everton are in talks with Mainz over a deal to sign defensive-midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin, according to Sky Germany.

The Toffees have had a £23m (€25m) bid rejected, with the Bundesliga side valuing the Ivory Coast player at £27.5m (€30m), Sky Germany are reporting.

Everton played Mainz at the weekend but Gbamin was absent due to still being on holiday after his appearances at the African Cup of Nations.

The 23-year-old defensive-midfielder, who can also play at centre-back, played 32 times in the Bundesliga last season and scored twice.

Everton are on the hunt for a new midfielder after Idrissa Gueye's move to Paris Saint-Germain was confirmed on Tuesday - and they are also interested in Southampton's Mario Lemina.

