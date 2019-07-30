Idrissa Gueye completes move from Everton to Paris Saint-Germain

PSG have paid Everton a fee in the region of £29m for Idrissa Gueye - Sky sources

Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of Idrissa Gueye from Everton for an undisclosed fee.

Sky Sports News understands the Ligue 1 side have paid Everton just over £29m for the Senegal international.

The 29-year-old leaves after three years at Goodison Park, during which he made 108 appearances for Everton, scoring four goals.

SSN first reported in January that the French champions were interested in signing the Toffees midfielder.

Everton rejected PSG's initial £21.5m bid despite the player handing in a transfer request.

Everton themselves have signed Fabian Delph from Manchester City and Jonas Lossl from Huddersfield Town so far in the summer window.

Everton see Southampton's Mario Lemina as a possible replacement for Gueye

While SSN understands, the club are exploring moves for Southampton's Mario Lemina and Chelsea's Fikayo Tomori.

The Toffees view Lemina as a potential replacement for Gueye, with Tomori an alternative option at centre-back if they fail to re-sign Kurt Zouma from Chelsea.

Everton have denied making a second bid for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha involving cash-plus-players.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports brings you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market with three new shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer. Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!