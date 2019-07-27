Moise Kean: Everton in talks to sign Juventus forward

Juventus' Moise Kean has emerged as a transfer target for Everton this summer

Everton are in talks to sign Juventus striker Moise Kean, Sky Sports News understands.

The Serie A club are looking for €40M (£36M) for the 19-year-old and also want a buy-back clause inserted into any deal.

Following the departure of Ademola Lookman to RB Leipzig, the Toffees are looking to bring in another forward and the Italian international is seen as the perfect fit.

Talks are believed to be ongoing for a player who scored six Serie A goals in 13 appearances last season and has also played three times for Italy, scoring twice.

