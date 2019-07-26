Wilfried Zaha could be using Everton to seal 'dream' Arsenal move, says Transfer Show panel

Wilfried Zaha could be using Everton's interest to seal his 'dream' move to Arsenal, says The Transfer Show's Dharmesh Sheth.

Sky Sports News understands Everton are set to bid £60m, including a player, for Zaha, with the Crystal Palace forward reportedly open to the move.

However, his preference is to remain in London and secure a move to Arsenal, but the Gunners are yet to come back to the negotiating table after having a £40m offer rejected earlier this month.

"If you think about the chronology of Wilfried Zaha over the past few months, it's very interesting," Sheth told The Transfer Show.

"In an interview back in April, he said he wanted the opportunity to play in the Champions League.

"Then at the beginning of this month, his brother came out and said it was his dream to play for Arsenal.

"Now it is thought he would consider Everton if they could get a deal together.

"I just wonder if this is Zaha aligning himself with a club who he believes can get a deal done, or perhaps it's him welcoming Everton's interest to give Arsenal a nudge.

"It might be him saying it's still his dream to play for Arsenal but they're not getting the deal done... it might just give them the hurry up."

Could Everton and Arsenal be set for a 'bidding war'?

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol believes there is a real possibility Zaha could join Everton this summer - if the price is right.

Palace value Zaha at £80m and are under no financial pressure to sell, with the player having four years left on his current contract.

"Could Wilfried Zaha really become an Everton player? I have to say, it is possible," Solhekol said.

"Everton would have to offer enough money for Crystal Palace to be tempted to sell.

"But crucially Arsenal would have to drop out of the race, by either not making an improved offer or not matching Everton's.

"I do think Zaha is willing to play for Everton if a fee can be agreed but the ultimate question is what will Arsenal do?

"The information we are getting is that Arsenal will make another bid for Wilfried Zaha. He is Unai Emery's number one target and that's not changed."

And if Arsenal do return to Palace with an improved offer, Sheth believes that could be even more profitable for Palace.

"Zaha has made it clear he wants to go, and he's made it clear he wants to go to Arsenal," Sheth said.

"Everton's interest my be beneficial for Palace in this case because if they do lose Zaha, then having another club interested in him with only serve to push up the player's valuation and lead to one thing - a bidding war."

