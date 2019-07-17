Unai Emery: Arsenal targeting 'very big, very expensive' signings

Unai Emery says Arsenal have a 'very clear idea' of what they want in the transfer market

Arsenal manager Unai Emery insists the club are targeting "very big, very expensive" deals in the transfer market.

Arsenal have only signed 18-year-old winger Gabriel Martinelli so far this summer but remain focused on bringing in another three or four players who can go straight into the first team, according to the Spaniard.

Sky Sports News understands the Gunners have had bids rejected for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha and Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney, and are understood to be in advanced talks to sign Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba and Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos.

0:35 Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says Arsenal are yet to make a bid 'anywhere near' their valuation of winger Wilfried Zaha Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says Arsenal are yet to make a bid 'anywhere near' their valuation of winger Wilfried Zaha

"Our target is to achieve three, four players to really improve our team and squad now," Emery said ahead of Arsenal's pre-season game against Bayern Munich.

"We are being very demanding and we are also first speaking about the possibility to sign very big players, very expensive.

"The first player in our list is the first target and after, if we cannot have that then [we try to sign] the second, but thinking every time that they are going to improve our team."

Arsenal director Josh Kroenke, son of owner Stan, responded to an open letter from fans criticising his father's running of the club on Monday.

1:14 Arsenal director Josh Kroenke says supporters should be excited about potential signings as the club adopts an 'aggressive' strategy in the window Arsenal director Josh Kroenke says supporters should be excited about potential signings as the club adopts an 'aggressive' strategy in the window

Emery says he and recently-appointed technical director Edu are in close contact with the Kroenkes over the club's recruitment strategy.

"We are having a lot of meetings with the club, with [technical director] Edu, also with Josh and Stan Kroenke in Denver," Emery added.

"We have a very clear idea: to sign the players who can help us with a good performance and in the positions we need."

