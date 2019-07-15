Arsenal should sign Hakim Ziyech and sell Mesut Ozil, says Marc Overmars

Hakim Ziyech could be on the move this summer - will he go to Arsenal?

Arsenal should sell Mesut Ozil and buy Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech - who is "better than" the German - for half the price, says the Dutch club's technical director Marc Overmars.

Ziyech, who registered 21 goals and 24 assists predominantly on the right flank for Ajax last season, has a reported 35m euro (£31.5m) buy-out clause, with the Gunners actively trying to bring in wingers this summer.

Overmars, the former Arsenal and Barcelona forward, said at the end of the season that Ziyech would be allowed to leave if a top team comes in for him, but there are still no concrete offers for the Morocco international.

Marc Overmars spent three years at Arsenal, before moving to Barcelona

"I am a bit surprised that it is still so quiet around Hakim," Overmars told Voetbal International.

"I think he has played better every year and his statistics are exceptionally good. Many clubs are increasingly looking at that.

"They look more at the numbers than at what he shows and what is happening around him. I think Hakim Ziyech is better than Mesut Ozil.

"I would say sell him (Ozil) and you will get Hakim for half. But they (Arsenal) didn't listen to me. So it could just be that he stays with Ajax."

Ziyech: View from the Netherlands

The Transfer Talk podcast welcomed Dutch football expert Marcel van der Kraan to the show earlier in the window to discuss the best talents from the Eredevisie.

When asked who felt could have the biggest impact in the Premier League from the Dutch league, he said: "Hakim Ziyech. Creativity always pays off and he has more in his tank than people think.

"He can run all day, he makes tackles, he helps to defend and yet he looks a lean player - he is not the biggest built guy in the world. But what he has contributed to Ajax has been fantastic this [last] season.

"This year he's had so many great assists and so many fantastic moves in all of these Champions League games where the crows was just in awe of him. I would sign him."

