Euro papers: Arsenal join race to sign Dani Alves

Dani Alves is a reported target for Arsenal

Huge deals have already happened this summer but there are even more to follow in the coming weeks, with some of world football's biggest names itching for moves away from their current clubs.

So we have asked our friends at Football Whispers to scour European media outlets to bring you the latest news from The Continent.

Spain

Arsenal have thrown their hat into the mix to sign Dani Alves after Unai Emery asked the club to make an approach for the out-of-contract Brazilian legend. (AS)

Real Madrid are said to have been left stunned after James Rodriguez told his club he wants to stay in the city and sign for fierce rivals Atletico. (Marca)

Los Blancos are also keen to offload Gareth Bale but have yet to receive an offer for the Welshman. (Mundo Deportivo)

As for arrivals, he may only be 18 but new Real Madrid signing Takefusa Kubo - who has been described as a 'once in a generation talent' - has impressed coaches so much that he may be involved with the first team this season. (AS)

Neymar's return to La Liga was always going to be a tough task considering the sums involved but it may have become even harder with reports the Spanish tax authority want €35m in payments from the Brazilian. (Mundo Deportivo)

Italy

Like many of us, Lorenzo Insigne is another who will be monitoring the future of Neymar this summer as it has been claimed the Napoli forward would be keen on replacing the superstar at PSG. (Rai Sport)

Roma are seriously considering accepting an offer from Tottenham for Nicolo Zaniolo, which would see the north London club part with €25m and Toby Alderweireld, who only has a year left on his current contract and a release clause of around €27.8m. (Corriere dello Sport)

Mauro Icardi did not react well to Inter freezing him out of their pre-season tour plans, reportedly threatening to see out the rest of his two-year contract at the club, which would more than likely scupper big-money plans to bring in Romelu Lukaku. (La Repubblica)

Matthijs de Ligt's pending arrival at Juventus seems to be just a matter of time - with Ajax admitting he was left out of their summer tour to Austria due to a pending transfer - and it has been claimed the Dutch teenager could arrive at Juve as early as today. (Corriere dello Sport)



The Serie A champions are due to receive some funds as well in the coming days, with their back-up goalkeeper Mattia Perin on the verge of joining Benfica for around £15m. (Sky Sports Italia)

AC Milan have left the door open to potential offers for former Liverpool attacking midfielder Suso, who has a release clause of €38m and is wanted by Roma. (TuttoSport)

Another former Liverpool man who could be on the move is Luis Alberto, with Sevilla sporting director Monchi keen to bring the Spanish attacking midfielder back to the club from Lazio. (Corriere dello Sport)

France

Arsenal made a €80m offer to Lille on Thursday for their hugely-talented forward Nicolas Pépé according to reports, which were then verified by the player's 'entourage'. (L'Equipe)

The player is said to be keen on a move to PSG but their sporting director Leonardo will only look to sign the 24-year-old if the Ligue 1 champions sell Neymar. (L'Equipe)