Aaron Ramsey admits he could not turn down Juventus once he knew they were interested in signing him from Arsenal this summer

Aaron Ramsey has admitted he turned down other offers in favour of a move to Juventus, and says he could not refuse a move to the Italian giants.

Ramsey agreed to sign for Juventus on a free transfer in February and moved to the Serie A side once his Arsenal contract expired last month.

He faced the media for the first time since arriving in Italy on Monday, and said: "As soon as I knew Juve were in for me there was no question of where I was going to go; you can't turn down that opportunity.

"I'm so excited to be here and be part of this great club. Hopefully I can be part of some new history we can write together. I'm looking forward to that challenge.

Ramsey spent eight years at Arsenal, winning three FA Cups

"Yes, there were other clubs but this is the right club for me. It's a great club; one of the biggest in the world. To have the opportunity to come here and play at the top level is a dream.

"It's a challenge to come over and experience a different way of life and different culture. I'm going to embrace that and hopefully everything goes nicely over here. I know how hard it's going to be but I've prepared."

Ramsey's fellow new arrival at Juventus is head coach Maurizio Sarri, who has left Chelsea to replace Massimiliano Allegri.

Maurizio Sarri's final act as Chelsea head coach was beating Ramsey's Arsenal 4-1 in the Europa League final

Sarri attracted criticism from Chelsea fans for his rigid tactics on occasion last season, but Ramsey says he was impressed by what he saw from his new boss in south-west London.

"From what I saw he had a very good season for Chelsea," said Ramsey. "He got to two finals and he won one of them.

"He finished in the top four and that's not easy to do, so it was definitely a success for him.

"Hopefully he can bring his style and philosophy to this team. Winning and playing good football; that's the ideal situation but it's not the only way."