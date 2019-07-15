Nacho Monreal hopeful Laurent Koscielny and Arsenal can resolve dispute

Nacho Monreal (left) and Laurent Koscielny during Arsenal training

Nacho Monreal believes team-mate Laurent Koscielny still has an Arsenal future despite his refusal to travel on their pre-season tour to the USA.

Sky sources understand Koscielny, whose contract runs until next year, made it clear to Arsenal that he wished to be released this summer in order to sign for another club.

But the Gunners have stood firm and refused to let him go, leaving their captain facing disciplinary action for his self-imposed strike.

"We respect Laurent. He has played for Arsenal for a long time and he is our captain," Monreal said. "What I would like to see is that they fix the problem between them. And I think they will do that.

"Can he still carry on at Arsenal? Yeah, why not?"

Like Koscielny, Monreal, has one year left to run on his current deal, but he insists he is happy to remain at the Emirates as head coach Unai Emery looks for players to strengthen his squad.

"I belong at Arsenal. I have a contract and my idea is to continue playing for them," he added.

"I am not worried about the size of the squad. Petr Cech decided to retire and we've lost Aaron Ramsey, Stephan Lichtsteiner and Danny Welbeck.

"But I know the club is looking 100 per cent for players and I am sure they will come."

