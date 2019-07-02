Gabriel Martinelli: Arsenal sign 18-year-old Brazilian forward from Ituano Futebol Clube
By Adam Goodwin
Last Updated: 02/07/19 3:11pm
Arsenal have signed 18-year-old Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli from Ituano Futebol Clube for an undisclosed fee.
The deal comes the day after Sky Sports News reported the Gunners have launched a £40m bid for Wilfried Zaha and continued talks with Porto's Yacine Brahimi.
The forward has joined on a long-term contract, with the deal subject to the completion of regulatory processes.
"I model my game on Cristiano Ronaldo," Martinelli said.
"He is a player who works hard, pushing himself to the next level. Always in the run for titles and individual trophies.
"This is a dream since I was a child and also my family's dream for me to be playing in Europe and playing for a big team like Arsenal. I am going to take this opportunity."
Martinelli scored 10 goals in 34 appearances for Sao Paulo-based club Ituano and was called up for a training camp with the senior Brazil squad ahead of the Copa America.
"It was an amazing feeling, a dream come true, being able to be beside great players," he said.
"It is a great opportunity to learn and I enjoyed it as much as I could."