Gabriel Martinelli: Arsenal sign 18-year-old Brazilian forward from Ituano Futebol Clube

Gabriel Martinelli at his Arsenal unveiling

Arsenal have signed 18-year-old Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli from Ituano Futebol Clube for an undisclosed fee.

The deal comes the day after Sky Sports News reported the Gunners have launched a £40m bid for Wilfried Zaha and continued talks with Porto's Yacine Brahimi.

0:42 Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth discusses Arsenal's interest in Algeria forward and free agent Yacine Brahimi Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth discusses Arsenal's interest in Algeria forward and free agent Yacine Brahimi

The forward has joined on a long-term contract, with the deal subject to the completion of regulatory processes.

"I model my game on Cristiano Ronaldo," Martinelli said.

"He is a player who works hard, pushing himself to the next level. Always in the run for titles and individual trophies.

"This is a dream since I was a child and also my family's dream for me to be playing in Europe and playing for a big team like Arsenal. I am going to take this opportunity."

1:13 The Good Morning Transfers panel discuss Wilfried Zaha's potential move to Arsenal and explain why it could be drawn out all the way until Deadline Day The Good Morning Transfers panel discuss Wilfried Zaha's potential move to Arsenal and explain why it could be drawn out all the way until Deadline Day

Martinelli scored 10 goals in 34 appearances for Sao Paulo-based club Ituano and was called up for a training camp with the senior Brazil squad ahead of the Copa America.

"It was an amazing feeling, a dream come true, being able to be beside great players," he said.

"It is a great opportunity to learn and I enjoyed it as much as I could."