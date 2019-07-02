Eddie Nketiah says he is good enough to play for Arsenal up front

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah insists he is good enough to be a striker at the club for the 2019/20 season.

Nketiah, 20, started just three games under Unai Emery last season with Premier League Golden Boot winner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Arsenal's Player of the Season Alexandre Lacazette ahead of him in the pecking order.

Despite seeing fellow youngsters Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe thrive during their recent loan spells, Nketiah says he wants to stay at the Emirates and fight for his place.

"I'm going to go back to Arsenal and see where I stand," he told Sky Sports News.

"I've prepared well to go back into pre-season but I need see what plans the manager has for me and we'll take it from there. At the moment I am returning back to Arsenal and will give it my all.

"[Lacazette and Aubameyang] are good players but there are a lot of good players in every position at Arsenal.

"You have to believe in yourself and believe that you are good enough to play. I think I am good enough to play for this club."

