Everton keen on Southampton's Mario Lemina and Chelsea's Fikayo Tomori

Could Mario Lemina be on his way to Goodison Park?

Everton are exploring moves for Southampton's Mario Lemina and Chelsea's Fikayo Tomori, Sky Sports News understands.

The Toffees view Lemina as a potential replacement for Idrissa Gueye. Gueye is understood to be in the French capital to undergo a medical ahead of a permanent switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

Idrissa Gueye is understood to be in France for a medical with PSG

Lemina has also attracted the attention of Wolves and Manchester United, and has been freed to speak to other clubs by the Saints this summer.

St Etienne are one of a number of clubs from France also keen, as well as further teams from Spain and Italy.

Fikayo Tomori impressed on loan at Derby last season

Everton are also in the market for a centre-back. Their first choice would be to re-sign Kurt Zouma but, with the deal stalling, they are considering England Under-21 international Tomori instead.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Derby where he achieved promotion under Frank Lampard, who is now in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Tomori is a product of the Chelsea academy and, having also spent time on loan at Brighton and Hull in the Championship, looks set for his first full season in the Premier League.