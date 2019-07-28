Everton's Idrissa Gueye set for Paris Saint-Germain medical

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye has been a long-term target for Paris Saint-Germain.

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye is in Paris ahead of a £28m move to Paris Saint-Germain, Sky Sports News understands.

The Senegalese international is expected to have a medical in the next couple of days with personal terms not expected to be a problem.

Sky Sports News reported in January the Ligue 1 champions were interested in signing the 29-year-old.

Everton rejected Paris Saint-Germain's initial £21.5m bid despite the player handing in a transfer request at Goodison Park.

Everton were also unwilling to sign off on any deal until they had brought in a suitable replacement.

But with Marco Silva signing Fabian Delph from Manchester City earlier this summer, it now appears to pave the way for Gueye's departure.

